Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the affected ship. It was the Abraham Lincoln.

WASHINGTON — Sailors from the crew of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln extinguished an electrical fire that broke out on the ship around 2 p.m. on June 28, according to the service.

Nonessential personnel were evacuated from the ship for a short period, but no one was injured during the event, Cmdr. Zach Harrell, a spokesman for Naval Air Forces, told Defense News.

According to a statement from Harrell, “the in-port emergency team aboard aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) responded to an electrical fire in the forward emergency diesel generator compartment.”

He said the fire was extinguished within about 10 minutes.

Harrell noted that no foul play is suspected, and an “assessment is underway to determine the extent of the damage to the ship.”

The ship was conducting planned maintenance, otherwise known as a planned incremental availability, while pier-side at Naval Air Station North Island when the fire occurred, Harrell said.

