The U.S. Navy carried out four scheduled missile tests of a nuclear-capable weapons system off the coast of Florida last week, according to the service.

The service’s Strategic Systems Programs conducted flights of unarmed Trident II D5 Life Extension missiles from an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21 as part of an ongoing, scheduled event meant to test the reliability of the system.

“The missile tests were not conducted in response to any ongoing world events,” a Navy release said.

One of the launch events Sunday was visible from Puerto Rico, illuminating the night sky in photos shared by the service.

The planned event marked the 197th successful flight test of the Trident II D5 strategic weapons system.

The missiles were fired from a submerged submarine and landed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the release.

Airmen were informed that the area was a no-fly zone and mariners were instructed to remain out of the area for the test.

D5 missiles were developed in the 1980s and the missiles were given a “life-extension refresh” in 2017 to extend their lifespan into the 2040s, the release said.

“Our Nation’s submarine launched ballistic missile system has been a critical component of our national security since the 1960s, and these launches continue to demonstrate the credibility and reliability of our strategic deterrence capabilities,” said Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe, director of the Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs.

While there are 14 Ohio-class submarines capable of carrying the Trident II D5 missiles, it’s unclear which one launched the missiles during the test.

The Trident D5 offers a minimum range of 2,000 kilometers and a maximum range of 12,000 kilometers, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Missile Defense Project.

The Trident can be equipped with either a W76 100-kiloton or W88 475-kiloton warhead, and can carry a payload of up to 2,800 kilograms.

The missile is deployed by both the United States and the United Kingdom on their Ohio- and Vanguard-class nuclear missile submarines.

It is the first U.S. submarine-based missile capable of destroying hardened targets.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.