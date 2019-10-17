Two U.S. F-15E fighter jets launched airstrikes Wednesday to destroy ammunition that was left behind when American forces abandoned a cement factory south of Kobani, Syria.

The factory had served as a coordination center for the U.S.-led coalition and Kurdish forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

U.S. Army Col. Myles Caggins, a spokesman for the coalition, says the attacks by the Strike Eagle fighter jets were pre-planned and destroyed ammunition stored at the Lafarge Cement Factory.

All coalition personnel and “essential tactical equipment” had left the base before the strike, he said.