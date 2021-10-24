WASHINGTON (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army private from Ohio killed in combat in Germany during World War II have been identified, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced.

The agency said Emmet Schwartz, 24, of Dover, was killed in an artillery blast on Dec. 27, 1944, as his 8th Infantry Division unit attempted to capture Obermaubach, Germany. Active minefields in the area prevented the recovery of his body.

Unidentified remains were found in a foxhole by the American Graves Registration Command in 1946 and were buried at a U.S. military cemetery in France.

An analysis led to remains believed to belong to Schwartz being disinterred from the cemetery in 2019 and sent to Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska for examination. Dental and anthropological records along with mitochondrial DNA inherited from his mother led to his identification in July 2019.

Schwarz is scheduled to be buried Nov. 18 in New Philadelphia, Ohio.