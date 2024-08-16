Former President Donald Trump on Thursday said the Presidential Medal of Freedom is a “better” award than the Defense Department’s Medal of Honor because service members have to sacrifice their lives or health to receive the military’s highest honor, the latest in a series of controversial campaign comments from the Republican presidential candidate.

In a campaign event in New Jersey billed as a speech against antisemitism, the former president was introduced by Miriam Adelson, a Republican donor who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump in 2018.

Trump praised Adelson as “a committed member of the American Jewish community” and compared the civilian medal to the Medal of Honor, the highest military award for battlefield valor, which has been awarded to just 3,517 troops out of the 41 million who have served their nation.

“It’s the equivalent of the congressional Medal of Honor,” Trump said of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “But the civilian version, it’s actually much better because everyone that gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, they’re soldiers.”

“They’re either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets or they’re dead,” he said. “[Adelson] gets it, and she’s a healthy, beautiful woman, and they’re rated equal, but she got the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

According to Defense Department rules, the Medal of Honor is awarded to servicemembers who distinguish themselves “through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty.”

That list includes Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, awarded the honor in posthumously in 2021. Cashe died from burn wounds suffered in 2005 attempting to save six fellow soldiers trapped in a burning vehicle following a roadside bomb attack in Iraq.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Leroy Petry received the honor in 2011 for valor in Afghanistan. He lost his hand in a enemy grenade blast after picking up the explosive and hurling it away from two fellow soldiers, saving their lives.

Individuals recognized for honor often have to wait years for military reviews and reports to validate their bravery. Since the start of the Vietnam War, 264 individuals have received the honor for battlefield valor. Only 60 are still living.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded at the commander-in-chief’s discretion to “individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Since it was created in 1963, 652 individuals have received the honor, including numerous celebrities and athletes. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden bestowed the honor on Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky and former talk show host Phil Donahue, among others. The year that Adelson received the honor, Trump also gave posthumous honors to singer Elvis Presley and Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Trump’s campaign comments drew immediate rebuke from the former president’s critics.

Sarafina Chitika, spokesperson for the Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign, said the comments show that “Donald Trump knows nothing about service to anyone or anything but himself.”

Similarly, Alexander Vindman, a former soldier on the National Security Council who testified against Trump at his first impeachment trial, said on social media that the comments show Trump “dishonors Medal of Honor recipients, our nation’s highest military award for distinguished acts of valor. He deserves nothing but disdain and disqualifies himself from public office.”

In recent weeks, Trump campaign officials have offered their own criticism of Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz for his public comments on military service, calling them disrespectful to troops serving around the globe.

That has included a 2018 speech where Walz referred to “weapons of war, that I carried in war” despite never serving in a combat zone.

But Trump has frequently drawn criticism for exaggerations and misstatements during his public appearances, including in 2016 when he made fun of former Sen. John McCain for being captured by enemy forces during the Vietnam war.

In addition, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said that Trump referred to troops buried at a military cemetery as “losers and suckers” for sacrificing their lives on behalf of the country. Trump has denied making those statements.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to request for comment on the speech.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.