Democratic congresswomen, including several military veterans, are demanding Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth apologize and resign after reposting a video about a Christian nationalist church with pastors who advocate for the repeal of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, and feel women should not serve in certain combat and leadership positions.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), an Army helicopter pilot who lost both of her legs during combat in Iraq, told Military Times, “these views are antiquated, flat out wrong and — more dangerously — designed to justify discrimination and mistreatment of women, including those who sacrifice in uniform to defend Americans.”

“He is the least qualified secretary of defense in our nation’s history — despite commanding tens of thousands of women who actually are qualified and earned their jobs, unlike him," she added. “Hegseth’s incompetence and outright idiocy continue to put our troops and national security at greater risk every day he remains in office, and he should resign in disgrace immediately.”

In the CNN video, the pastors also said they want the United States to be a Christian republic. They call for the criminalization of homosexuality and expect women to submit to their husbands.

“Women are the kind of people that people come out of … it doesn’t take any talent to simply reproduce biologically,” Pastor Doug Wilson says in the video.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Penn.), an Air Force veteran who has called for Hegseth’s resignation before, told Military Times that Hegseth’s “recent post promoting a Christian Nationalist theology that is opposed to women’s suffrage and calls for homosexuality to be criminalized is unacceptable political-religious advocacy for a cabinet member.”

“Sadly it is just one more example of the many ways he and the Trump administration are undermining and sidelining women and the LGBTQ community, erasing their accomplishments and stripping rights that were hard-fought and fully deserved,” she added.

Hegseth’s sharing of the video on X was accompanied by his comment, “All of Christ for All of Life.” Wilson told the Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday that the phrase is the church’s tagline used to end services.

“So, he was reposting it and saying ‘Amen’ at some level,” Wilson told the AP.

Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), a former intelligence officer in the Navy Reserves, called Hegseth “unfit to serve in any position of public trust” in a comment to Military Times following his posting of the video. She too felt that he “should be removed immediately.”

Military Times reached out to Republican female military veterans in Congress for comment but did not receive a response as of this publication.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) ultimately confirmed Hegseth’s nomination as defense secretary after pushing him during his confirmation hearing in January to say that he would allow women who meet the standards to continue serving in combat.

“Women will have access to ground combat roles given the standards remain high,” he replied.

Hegseth questioned the role of women in combat positions prior to his confirmation, all of which were opened to women by Secretary of Defense Ash Carter in 2016.

Since then, women have earned positions as Army Rangers, Green Berets and Navy combat-craft crewman after completing the same grueling tests as men.

“I’m straight up saying we should not have women in combat roles,” Hegseth told podcaster Shawn Ryan prior to his nomination last year. “It hasn’t made us more lethal. [It] has made fighting more complicated.”

Hegseth, a graduate of Princeton and Harvard, authored the book “The War on Warriors,” which blamed the military’s diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, programs for the military’s problems, especially in recruiting.

“There just aren’t enough lesbians from San Francisco who want to join the 82nd Airborne,” he wrote. “Not only do the lesbians not join, but those very same ads turn off the young, patriotic, Christian men who have traditionally filled our ranks.”

The Democratic Women’s Caucus has also denounced Hegseth’s reposting of the CNN story on Christian nationalist pastors, with Chair Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM) accusing Hegseth of using his platform as defense secretary to “roll back a century of progress for women.”

Women earned the rote to vote through the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which was ratified in 1920.

Suffragists led by Lucy Burns and Alice Paul were imprisoned in 1917 for peaceful demonstrations outside the White House and endured abuse and forced feedings from the guards before their release.

President Woodrow Wilson announced his support for a constitutional amendment during his State of the Union address a couple of months later.

“Secretary Hegseth, you oversee courageous women who serve, lead troops and lay down their lives for this country. It’s absolutely shameful to suggest they don’t deserve their right to vote and are only valuable if they have a child,” Legar Fernandez said.

“Secretary Hegseth, we won’t go back, but you should go packing. We demand you denounce this message and affirm your commitment to upholding the 19th Amendment — a critical piece of the Constitution you swore an oath to defend.”