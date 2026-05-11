The remains of a U.S. Army soldier who was reported missing in Southern Morocco last week have been recovered, the Army said in a statement Sunday.

First Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., of Richmond, Virginia, was found Saturday, one week after he and another soldier were reported missing. The two soldiers entered the ocean on May 2 near the Cap Draa Training Area during a joint military exercise.

The Moroccan Army said the soldiers went missing near a cliff.

The second service member, whose name has not been released, remained missing Monday.

Key, 27, was involved in African Lion 26, U.S. Africa Command’s largest annual joint exercise, which involved over 40 countries and this year spanned across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia.

He served as an air defense artillery officer assigned to the Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. While serving as a platoon leader, Key was known for caring deeply for soldiers across the unit.

“Kendrick embodied the highest standards of service as a selfless, inspirational leader whose unwavering dedication to his Soldiers and their development leaves an enduring legacy within our ranks,” Key’s battalion commander, Lt. Col. Chris Couch, said in a statement. “The 5-4 ADAR Family mourns the loss of an exceptional teammate, and our heartfelt thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the Key Family.”

Key graduated from Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina, before entering the military via officer candidate school in 2023. He was commissioned in 2024 and joined Charlie Battery in 2025.

A Moroccan military search team found Key in the water approximately one mile from where both soldiers reportedly entered the ocean. The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces moved his remains by helicopter to Moulay El Hassan Military Hospital in Guelmim, Morocco, and the Army said plans are in motion to repatriate his body.

More than 1,000 U.S. and Moroccan personnel have been involved in the search for the two soldiers, and officials praised the Moroccan response.

“Our Moroccan hosts have provided every asset we’ve requested and incredible subject-matter expertise, from mountaineering and dive teams to UAS operators, aircraft and maritime assets,” said Gen. Christopher Donahue, the commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the efforts they, along with our teammates from across the services, continue to pour in as we search for our remaining Soldier,” he said.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.