National Guard troops have been stationed in Washington, D.C. for a week, but when they’ll get paid for the unusual assignment is still unclear.

This weekend, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., raised concerns about potential delays in the deployed troops’ pay due to paperwork and assignment procedures. He asked for specific timelines on military pay for the roughly 800 D.C. National Guard personnel patrolling the streets of the nation’s capital.

“While I recognize that these soldiers will be compensated eventually, I am troubled by the prospect of servicemembers not knowing when they will be paid next,” Blumenthal, the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, wrote in a letter to White House and Pentagon officials.

“Any delay in compensation for their service will place many Guardsmen in financial hardship. Even though servicemembers understand that they will be compensated at some point, they should not have to wonder when exactly their next paycheck will come.”

RELATED

Pentagon officials declined to respond to questions about the affected troops’ pay, adding that they would follow up with the congressional request at some point in the future.

In addition to the 800 D.C. National Guard personnel, about 700 more Guardsmen from West Virginia, South Carolina and Ohio have been deployed throughout the city following President Donald Trump’s declaration of a “public safety emergency” in the district.

While pay for most Guard troops is handled through their respective states, the D.C. National Guard falls directly under the president’s command.

Blumenthal in his letter noted that the National Guard involved in the effort are missing out on “salaries, housing allowances and medical coverage” from their civilian jobs while performing their military duties. He argued that officials must ensure that none of the individuals involved face financial hardship because of the mobilization.

Critics have called the decision to militarize the city unnecessary and deliberately provocative, noting that many troops are patrolling tourist areas with few crime problems. Hundreds of city residents protested the move over the weekend.

However, White House officials contend that in the last week, law enforcement personnel have made more than 380 arrests (many for immigration violations) and seized 59 firearms. National Guard members are not directly making any arrests.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.