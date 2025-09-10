Russian “drone-type objects” were struck down after they “repeatedly violated” Polish airspace early Wednesday, according to the Polish military.

In a statement posted on X, Poland’s Operational Command said Polish and allied aircraft were activated in response to the violation, along with ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems.

The Polish military was “actively working” to locate the downed objects, according to the statement. It is unclear how many of these suspected Russian drones were shot down.

“We emphasize that the military operation is ongoing, and we urge people to stay at home,” Poland’s Operation Command added, cautioning that the areas of Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, and Lubelskie were under the greatest threat.

Poland is a member of the NATO alliance and home to thousands of U.S. forces.

Following Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014, NATO enhanced its air policing operations in Poland with additional aircraft deployments to further ensure the integrity of NATO airspace on the alliance’s eastern flank. NATO also has deployed additional aircraft to the Baltic States, Bulgaria and Romania.

Russia and Belarus reportedly began joint military exercises on Friday.

Russia’s violations of Polish airspace come hours after the Ukraine Defense Contact Group met in London to coordinate further support for Kyiv. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told the group of more than 50 nations that allies remain united in ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, which has killed or wounded more than one million people.

Russia on Sunday launched the largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the start of Moscow’s all-out invasion of its neighbor in February 2022. Russia’s assault on Sunday involved more than 800 drones and decoys.

At least four people were killed in drone strikes against apartment buildings, including a mother and her infant. The main government building was also hit in the attacks.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said the attack was a “clear signal that Russia does not want peace and is openly mocking the diplomatic efforts of the civilized world.”