The United States and Denmark remain at odds over the future of Greenland, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said Wednesday following a tense closed-door meeting at the White House with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The discussions, he said, were “frank but also constructive” and an opportunity to “at least challenge” the narrative presented by President Donald Trump, who has vowed to commandeer the autonomous island.

“Our perspectives continue to differ,” Rasmussen said. “The president has made his view clear. And we have a different position.”

But despite the disagreement, Rasmussen said the three governments would establish a high-level working group to “address the American security concerns” in the polar region, while “respecting the red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt, who was also in Washington for the talks with top Trump administration officials, said their cooperation “doesn’t mean we want to be owned by the United States.”

Trump, in a series of posts on Truth Social, declared that anything short of American control of Greenland would be “unacceptable,” insisting the United States must act for national security reasons. He warned that failure to do so would allow China and Russia to gain strategic leverage in the Arctic, a claim that has been refuted by European officials.

Trump went on to deride the territory’s military defenses as little more than “two dogsleds,” and urged NATO to intervene. “Nato: Tell Denmark to get them out of here, NOW!” the president wrote.

Denmark announced plans to boost its military footprint in and around Greenland on Wednesday, including aircraft, ships and soldiers, citing security tensions in the region.

Peter Viggo Jakobsen, a Danish defense analyst, told Military Times that Denmark’s actions were twofold. Copenhagen is signaling that it is willing to work on America’s security concerns, coupled with a message that Greenland would remain in Danish hands.

“The primary message is, ‘Hey, we are willing to work with you to address whatever military concerns you have around Greenland,’” Jakobsen said. “They are indicating, ‘If you want us to be more militarily present and conduct more exercises, we would be happy to do so. And we are already starting it — we did it last year, and we are willing to expand our activities this coming year.’”

At the same time, Jakobsen emphasized Denmark’s latest defense move sends a note of caution to the United States: “If you have any idea of taking over Greenland militarily, you will encounter NATO troops — not just Danish troops.”

A group of NATO allies announced this week they are dispatching troops to Greenland to participate in a Danish-led military exercise called Operation Arctic Endurance.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, in a post on X, wrote that several officers from the Swedish Armed Forces are arriving in Greenland on Wednesday. Germany’s defense ministry said it would deploy a 13-member team from the Bundeswehr to join European allies in a “reconnaissance mission.” Norwegian officials said two military officers would be sent to “map out” further cooperation with allies.

France also confirmed it would contribute an unspecified number of troops to the exercise.

Tanya Noury is a reporter for Military Times and Defense News, with coverage focusing on the White House and Pentagon.