The Navy admiral tapped as the new head of U.S. nuclear forces on Thursday endorsed a finding by the Energy Department and Pentagon that the U.S. nuclear arsenal is safe and reliable and there is no need to conduct nuclear warhead tests.

Admiral Richard Correll’s comment comes as officials are assessing how to implement a directive issued in October by President Donald Trump to conduct nuclear weapons tests.

Correll, testifying at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his confirmation as U.S. Strategic Command chief, was asked if he saw a military need for the U.S. to conduct nuclear warhead tests, the last of which took place in 1992.

Noting that the Energy Department and Pentagon annually certify the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear arsenal, Correll expressed support for the most recent certification, which was issued for 2025-2026.

The departments “indicated we have the capabilities and sufficient testing to satisfy ourselves on the reliability and efficacy of our nuclear warheads,” said Correll. “But we monitor that very closely and I will continue to provide my best military advice.”