Lawmakers must soon hammer out the differences in their proposals for fiscal 2027 military pay raises, as the Senate has rejected the Trump administration’s request for higher, tiered pay raises — a proposal agreed to by a House committee.

The Senate Armed Services Committee has proposed a flat 3.6% pay raise for all troops, instead of the administration’s request for raises between 5 to 7%, depending on pay grade.

The proposal passed by the House Armed Services Committee aligned with the administration’s request. Under that measure, junior enlisted service members would receive larger percentages of raises. Those in pay grades E-5 and below would get a 7% raise in 2027; those in grades E-6 through O-3 would get a 6% raise; and those in grades O-4 and above would get 5%.

The Senate Armed Services Committee “recognizes the importance of maintaining competitive compensation for members of the Armed Forces and notes that Congress enacted a targeted 14% pay increase for junior enlisted service members” in 2025, the senators wrote in their report accompanying the proposed legislation.

In explaining senators’ reasoning for the lower pay raises, they noted that the Defense Department’s Fourteenth Quadrennial Review of Military Compensation, released in early 2025, had found that junior enlisted pay is well over the 90th percentile of civilian pay, even before the targeted 14% pay increase for junior enlisted members in 2025.

The QRMC recommended benchmarking military compensation against the 75th percentile of civilian earnings for individuals of comparable age and experience.

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The QRMC also raised concerns about the long-term effects of disproportionate pay increases within a single part of the DoD basic pay table, to include the potential for increased compression across enlisted pay grades.

Compression happens when there is little to no difference between pay grades.

“Pay compression matters because it can affect performance incentives,” the QRMC report stated.

In addition, pay compression in early grades can also affect retention by reducing incentives for the most talented and qualified members to stay in the military and perform at higher levels that could result in a faster promotion, according to the report.

Instead of spending the estimated extra $2.3 billion for raises above the 3.6% mark, which is part of their $1.15 trillion in defense spending authorizations, the senators recommended putting that money into other areas of the budget marked for quality of life and readiness, expressing concern about inadequacy in these areas.

Of that, an extra $1.77 billion would go to the Defense Health Program, which senators noted “has experienced chronic underinvestment in recent years, contributing to persistent challenges related to health care access, staffing, and long-term readiness.”

They pointed to testimony in February by the senior enlisted members of the services, who raised concerns about access to quality health care for service members.

Citing ongoing challenges in recruiting and retaining civilian personnel in certain high-demand fields and geographic areas, the committee proposed an extra $250.9 for civilian personnel compensation.

Among other things, they’re also proposing an extra $126.9 million for military special and incentive pays, and an extra $28.3 million for tuition assistance and credentialing assistance programs.

An extra $38.7 million for military child and youth programs would be set aside, as well as another $20 million for the Military Entrance Processing Command to support recruiting operations. The Defense Suicide Prevention Office and for the Defense Commissary Agency would get an extra $10 million each.

Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years, and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book "A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families." She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.