The Marine Corps met its fiscal year 2026 recruitment goal with over 31,000 enlisted Marines, thanks to a high volume of interested applicants and strong retention.

According to a recent release, the Corps brought in 31,250 new recruits, along with 1,672 officers and 3,503 prior-service reserve Marines, in what the service calls a “historic, department-wide rebound.”

“Our success this year is a testament to the disciplined execution of our elite recruiting force on the streets of America,” Commanding General of the Marine Corps Recruiting Command Maj. Gen. Walker M. Field said in the release.

“Likewise, it is emblematic of the legion of young Americans who are choosing, of their own volition, to serve this great Nation of ours,” he continued. “The few young Americans who earn the title of Marine espouse the rare trifecta of physical, intellectual, and moral fortitude to become elite warriors.”

The service emphasized that while recruiting is “challenging,” fiscal 2026’s environment was the most favorable the Corps has operated in the past five years, partly because of the country’s 250th birthday.

The high number of interested applicants and strong retention rates across the service allowed for the goal to be exceeded, per the release.

While the service did not state its starting goal for fiscal 2027, the release says recruiters have already contracted more than half of its 2027 mission.

In 2025, the Corps recruited 30,536 active duty and reserve enlisted Marines, only a handful more than the fiscal year prior, with 30,501 enlisted.

Across almost all the branches, the services have either met or exceeded their recruiting goals.

Other than the Marine Corps, the Navy exceeded its goals by adding 45,112 new sailors, while the Army met 61,500 new soldiers.

The Army’s Reserve and Special Forces also met their goal for the first time in over a decade with 14,322 and 2,940 soldiers, respectively. The Air and Space forces achieved their recruitment goal as well, with 31,950 airmen and 730 guardians enlisted.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.