Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Mazzone, the command chief of Air Force Global Strike Command, was fired Friday for having an “unprofessional relationship” during his previous assignment as command chief for both the Air Force District of Washington and the 320th Air Expeditionary Wing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

The 28-year veteran, who was also the command chief for Air Forces Strategic–Air, was removed from his positions by Gen. Timothy Ray, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, which is headquartered at Barksdale Air Force Base, just east of Shreveport, Louisiana, according to a news release from the command.

The firing became public when an email from Ray to all members of the command was leaked to the unofficial Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page, which posted it online. The command put out the news release Friday afternoon.

One-star general — and Enola Gay pilot’s grandson — forced to retire after misconduct claims The deputy commander of Air Force Global Strike Command will be forced to retire after an investigation substantiated several accusations of misconduct during his previous command.

“Unprofessional relationships directly undermine good order and discipline as they detract from the superior member’s authority and reasonably create the appearance of favoritism, misuse of position or the abandonment of organizational goals for personal interests,” stated the news release from the command.

In his email, Ray said he had “recently received the results of a commander directed investigation that substantiated allegations against Chief Mazzone for behavior unbecoming of a senior leader” while at a previous duty assignment.

“Based on the evidence developed during the investigation, I determined adverse administrative action was appropriate,” Ray wrote. “I also determined that good order and discipline necessitated Chief Mazzone be removed.”

Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, command chief of the 8th Air Force, is temporarily taking over command chief duties for Global Strike Command, Ray wrote.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter:

Mazzone enlisted in the Air Force in September 1990, as a security specialist. Six years later he retrained as a loadmaster and is currently a chief enlisted aviator with more than 2,700 flying hours aboard the C-130E and the MC-130E Combat Talon, according to his official bio. The majority of his career has been spent in the special operations and contingency response communities.

During his career, he has been assigned to Strategic Air Command, Pacific Air Forces, Air Force Space Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, and the Air Force District of Washington. He conducted numerous combat or combat service support missions during Operations Southern Watch, Joint Guard, Resolute Response, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.