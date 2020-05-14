Space Force dedicating rocket launch to COVID-19 victims, responders

The Space Force and the United Launch Alliance are dedicating the launch of an Atlas V rocket to front-line workers and other first responders trying to fight the coronavirus pandemic, as well as victims of COVID-19.

ULA’s rocket, which is scheduled for 8:24 a.m. Saturday and will carry the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, is the latest in a series of morale-boosting America Strong tributes.

“Our invincible American spirit drives us to motivate, collaborate and innovate together to overcome adversity,” Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett said in a release Thursday. “In dedicating this mission to the nation’s healthcare workers, first responders and essential personnel, the department celebrates those who are keeping America strong.”

A worker reveals an Atlas V's dedication to victims of COVID-19, and the front-line workers and first responders fighting to treat and limit the spread of coronavirus. (Courtesy of the United Launch Alliance)

The America Strong campaign began April 23 with a series of flights by the Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds demonstration teams over major American cities. The Thunderbirds are scheduled to fly over Los Angeles and San Diego on Friday.

The dedication stenciled on the side of the rocket reads, “In memory of COVID-19 victims and tribute to all first responders and front-line workers” and “AMERICA STRONG.”

Space Force and ULA personnel will follow social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures as they carry out the launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch will be live-streamed, the Space Force said, and any Florida residents near Cape Canaveral attempting to view the launch should follow state guidelines for traveling to beaches and avoid large groups.

The flight will mark the sixth for the X-37B spaceplane. It last returned to Earth in October after spending more than two years in space.

It will also be ULA’s second National Security Space Launch for the Space Force since it was officially created last December. ULA’s first such launch, also involving an Atlas V, took place March 26 and put the Advanced Extremely High Frequency-6 satellite into orbit.