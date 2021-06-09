Gunfire at JBSA-Lackland prompts lockdown; law enforcement searching for shooters

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, said Wednesday it is in lockdown due to an active shooter on base.

A shooting is believed to have occurred outside the base’s Valley Hi Gate, the installation said on social media around 1:30 p.m. local time, about an hour into the lockdown. The military does not believe anyone was injured.

“Active shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel,” the Army-Air Force base said around 12:45 p.m. local time on Facebook. “All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover. Real world LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN.”

JBSA emergency responders are working with the San Antonio Police Department to clear the area and search for the shooters, the Army-Air Force base said. It’s unclear how many suspects are being sought or whether they have any relation to the military.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department said Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene as well. A Lackland spokesman declined to provide further details, and Military Times could not reach a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The Air Force manages the installation and hosts two of its three components, Lackland and Randolph Air Force bases. The Army’s Fort Sam Houston is also located at JBSA.

JBSA is home to Air Force basic military, technical and flight training, as well as 16th Air Force, which handles intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, cyber and other information warfare operations. U.S. Army North is headquartered at Fort Sam Houston as well.

In 2018, Fort Sam Houston locked down after two people in a vehicle drove through the Schofield Gate before fleeing security forces on foot. The year prior, Lackland evacuated some personnel because of a bomb threat to one of the installation’s buildings. The incident was resolved with no explosives found.