A U.S. Air Force AC-130J gunship took part in battering and sinking a retired U.S. Navy vessel during this summer’s 2024 Rim of the Pacific exercise, according to explosive footage released by the Air Force.

A New Mexico-based 27th Special Operations Wing crew manning the AC-130J bludgeoned the Austin-class amphibious transport dock Dubuque with cannon fire from the air as part of a live-fire sinking exercise last month.

The former amphibious assault ship Tarawa was also sent to the ocean floor as part of the exercise. Footage of the Tarawa’s final moments above the ocean’s surface has yet to be released.

This year’s Rim of the Pacific Exercise, or RIMPAC, involved 29 nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel. It is the largest international maritime exercise and allows militaries the opportunity to test high-powered weapons in real-world scenarios.

Over the roughly minute-and-a-half video, which was recorded off the coast of the Hawaiian island of Kauai, the AC-130J ambushes the Dubuque with a barrage of cannon fire.

Impacts can be seen across the vessel’s surface, with billows of smoke signaling each heavy strike.

Though not included in the video, Dubuque was also hit by U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters and elements from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.

The Dubuque, which now rests 15,000 feet below the waves, was commissioned in 1967 and went on to serve in Vietnam before being decommissioned in 2011.

Ships sunk during the RIMPAC exercise must be cleaned of any toxic substances, such as mercury or petroleum, in compliance with Environmental Protection Agency regulations. Vessels must also sink at least 6,000 feet underwater and 50 nautical miles from land.

Riley Ceder is an editorial fellow at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice and human interest stories. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the ongoing Abused by the Badge investigation.