The Air Force has launched an investigation into the Aug. 4 death of an airman in California during a physical training assessment.

Airman 1st Class Syamukonka Moonga was conducting a PT test, which the service called “routine,” when he collapsed, the Air Force said in a statement.

Military training leaders and other airmen who were already at the scene — and then arriving medical personnel — began life-saving measures to try to revive Moonga, but were unable to save him.

The Air Force said it is now conducting a standard investigation into Moonga’s death to find out what happened.

Moonga was assigned to the 346th Training Squadron at Port Huaneme in California, where Naval Base Ventura County is located. The 346th provides training for vehicle maintenance and management airmen at Port Huaneme.

“We mourn the loss of Airman 1st Class Moonga, a young airman with a bright future,” squadron commander Col. Jonathan Ely said in the statement. “His joy, kindness and enthusiasm will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with Syamukonka’s family, friends and fellow service members during this difficult time.”

A Facebook page under Moonga’s name said he was originally from Zambia. The page has photos posted July 12 of him in uniform, including his official military portrait and a photograph of him walking through downtown San Antonio, Texas, and a caption reading “Aim High Airman.”

A sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve also died in June after collapsing during a physical fitness test. That death is also under investigation by the Marines.

Stephen Losey is the air warfare reporter for Defense News. He previously covered leadership and personnel issues at Air Force Times, and the Pentagon, special operations and air warfare at Military.com. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover U.S. Air Force operations.