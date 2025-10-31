The U.S. Air Force is extending separation dates for airmen and guardians by 60 days due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, affecting roughly 50 airmen and Space Force guardians who were scheduled to have their last day of active duty this November, an Air Force spokesperson confirmed to Military Times.

“The service members affected have scheduled separation dates but have not yet received separation orders to leave the service,” the spokesperson said.

The Air Force notified service members of the extension through an email that was sent to the force Thursday and obtained by Military Times.

The government shutdown prohibits the service from administering costs associated with the separations and approving separation orders, prompting the need to extend their dates of separation, according to the email.

“This extension of 60-days offers maximum flexibility, reducing the likelihood of multiple extensions in the event of a prolonged shutdown and avoids establishing separation dates during federal holidays in November and December,” the email to the force reads.

The extension seeks to ensure that the service members will continue to receive benefits during the shutdown and backpay once it ends. By implementing a 60-day extension, the department doesn’t have to enact multiple extensions, per the email.

If the shutdown ends before the 60 days are up, service members may apply for an earlier separation date, the spokesperson said.

The announcement comes after the Army recently extended soldiers’ separation dates by 45 days due to the shutdown.

Cristina Stassis is an editorial fellow for Defense News and Military Times, where she covers stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She is currently studying journalism and mass communication and international affairs at the George Washington University.