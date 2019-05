LOS ANGELES — A U.S. grand jury on Wednesday indicted an Army veteran in a plot to plant a bomb at a rally by white supremacists in California.

The indictment charged 26-year-old Mark Domingo with providing material support to terrorists and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction, the U.S. attorney's office said.

His public defender, David Wasserman, declined to comment on the charges.

Domingo was arrested last month. Investigators said he wanted to kill people at a Nazi rally that was planned in Long Beach but didn't happen.

FBI informant helped nab Army veteran accused of bomb plot When the FBI arrested an Army veteran in a plot to bomb a white supremacist rally in Southern California, it was the work of a confidential informant that helped snare him.

Domingo discussed several types of attacks with an informant that included targeting Jews, churches and police, court papers said.

He also spouted about violent jihad in online forums, according to court documents that spell out online chats and conversations recorded over two months.

Domingo posted an online message March 3 saying. "America needs another Vegas event," an apparent reference to the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 people, documents show.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The records indicate that he said it would spark civil unrest to weaken "America by giving them a taste of the terror they gladly spread all over the world."

Suspect in Nazi bomb plot kicked out of Army An Army veteran who converted to Islam and is accused of plotting terrorist attacks in California in retaliation for killings at New Zealand mosques was demoted and discharged from the military for a serious offense, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Domingo, a combat veteran who served four months in Afghanistan before being kicked out of the Army, converted to Islam and was plotting attacks across Southern California to seek revenge for killings at two New Zealand mosques, prosecutors said.