Paratrooper found dead in Alaska barracks room

A paratrooper assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson, Alaska, was found dead in his barracks room Thursday night.

Spc. Milik Jaquez Craig was found dead by a fellow soldier just before midnight, Army Alaska officials said in a news release. Spokespeople for the command did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

Craig was an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment. The 20-year-old from Columbia, South Carolina, joined the Army in March 2018. He attended training at Fort Benning, Georgia, before arriving in Alaska in August 2018.

Craig’s awards included the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge.

"Milik Craig was an amazing paratrooper, teammate, and friend to all Geronimos,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Myer, 1st Battalion commander, in a prepared statement. “His personal leadership, commitment, and hard work will be sorely missed by us all.”

The circumstances of his death are under investigation by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division.