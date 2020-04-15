Most Army barber shops are closed, and those remaining open have weighed the risk, three-star says

The majority of barber shops across Army installations have shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic, but those that remain open have implemented measures to mitigate the spread of the virus, according to service leaders.

So far, the Army has not issued blanket guidance on barber shops, “because we’re empowering our senior commanders,” said Lt. Gen. Doug Gabram, commanding general of Installation Management Command.

“I don’t have the exact percentage, but most are closed,” Gabram said during a call with reporters Wednesday. “And the ones that are open have mitigating procedures and standards in place, such as separation of chairs if there is a wait, folks are at the appropriate physical distancing, all the cleaning is taking place, all the [personal protective equipment] is in place.”

Gabram said he trusts that senior commanders are making the right decisions in places where barber shops remain open. Different measures will be taken at different installations, just like different mayors will impose different restrictions, he added.

Army Chief of Staff James McConville said last week that regulations governing hair length remain in effect even at posts where barber shops are closed, meaning spouses and soldiers with a pair of clippers in the barracks are open for business.

“If there’s a problem with meeting the standard, the idea that your hair is over your ears or your hair is over your eyes, we can have that discussion and probably issue you a pair of scissors," McConville said during a town hall.

Haircuts have been a hot topic even before the release of a video, obtained by Task and Purpose, which showed Marines waiting in close proximity to one another in a long line at a barbershop at Camp Pendleton, California. The video was reportedly filmed April 5.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and General Mark Milley seemed to disagree on whether Marines should still get haircuts despite social distancing guidelines pic.twitter.com/pQqOo0Supl — Reuters (@Reuters) April 15, 2020

When asked about the video, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, defended the importance of maintaining grooming standards during the pandemic among all service members.

“Discipline is a fundamental function of our force and for many, many years, the U.S. military has had hair standards,” said Milley, adding that such discipline helped Marines defeat Imperial Japan at Iwo Jima during World War II.

“It may seem superficial to some, but getting a haircut is part of that discipline," he said.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper seemed to have a different opinion, stating that "If you need to, suspend haircuts, for whatever period of time.”

During his call with reporters, Gabram said barber shops that remain open on Army installations should be cleaning between each customer, using masks and gloves, and maintaining social distancing if there are lines.

“I feel confident that our senior commanders are doing the right thing," he added.

Marine Corps Times reporter Shawn Snow contributed to this report.