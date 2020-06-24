Soldier dies in non-combat incident in Jordan

The death of a U.S. soldier supporting operations in U.S. Central Command is currently under investigation, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The soldier, whose name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin, died of injuries from a non-combat incident while assigned to Jordan, an Army official said.

The soldier was a member of 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment. The Army official did not know whether foul play was suspected in the death. However, coronavirus is not considered a factor in the case, the official added.

The 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment is based out of Fort Bliss, Texas. The unit’s 2nd Battalion operates Patriot missile batteries, an air defense system that’s in high demand in the Middle East.

A picture posted by the Fort Bliss unit shows the battalion “casing its colors” during a ceremony prior to deployment in January. It was not immediately clear where in Jordan the soldier who died was assigned.