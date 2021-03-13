West Virginia Army National Guardsman dies

An off-duty soldier with the West Virginia Army National Guard has died, Brig. Gen. William “Bill” Crane, adjutant general, announced Friday in Charleston..

Pfc. Marc M. Siegler, 20, a military police officer with the 157th Military Police Company, died March 10 in his hometown of Martinsburg, West Virginia,

Siegler was not on duty or in a duty status at the time of death, Crane said. The cause of death is under investigation by local authorities.

After joining the West Virginia Guard in 2019, Siegler deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for nine months, serving as an access control point guard while assigned to Task Force Praetorian, Joint Detention Center.

His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with an “M” device.

Siegler is preceded in death by one sister, and is survived by his mother, father, two brothers, two sisters and his fiancé.

“It is heartbreaking to announce the loss of a member of our One Guard family,” said Crane in a news release. “Marc was a great Soldier who at such a young age had already sacrificed so much to his state and nation by deploying immediately upon graduation from his training.

“On behalf of my wife, Jennifer, and I, and the entire One Guard family, we extended our deepest condolences to Marc’s family, friends and the members of the 157th Military Police Company, who are undoubtedly in need of our prayers during this difficult time. We can never thank him enough for his service and commitment to duty and we will continue to carry forward his memory.”