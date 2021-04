Two injured in Army helicopter training crash at Fort Rucker

NEW BROCTON, Ala. — Two people were hurt Tuesday when an Army helicopter crashed at a training base in south Alabama, military officials said.

Fort Rucker officials said in a news release that the “aviation mishap” involved a UH-72 Lakota helicopter. The two-person crew on board were conducting flight training. The incident occurred at Fort Rucker’s Brown Stagefield heliport near New Brockton.

Officials at Fort Rucker did not immediately release information about a potential cause of the accident.

Two injured in Apache crash at Fort Rucker The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center said Friday morning that its personnel would lead an investigation into the incident.

The two people on board were evacuated for medical treatment. No fatalities were reported. The helicopter was damaged.

Fort Rucker is the Army’s primary training facility for helicopter pilots.