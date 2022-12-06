A Fort Riley, Kansas soldier received a sentence of more than eight years in prison following a guilty plea to charges of voluntary manslaughter in the death of a fellow soldier.

Spc. Jalen Thomas, 21, pleaded guilty to that lesser charge on Dec. 2, Stripes.com reported.

Thomas had faced a more severe murder charge and a charge of assault and domestic violence, according to a statement provided by 1st Infantry Division officials to Stripes.com, the website of the news outlet Stars and Stripes.

Thomas, from Brandon, Florida, received a 100-month prison sentence, reduction in rank to E-1, and a dishonorable discharge as part of his plea agreement, according to 1st ID officials.

He’d been charged in the stabbing death of Sgt. Stacy Subotich, 30 in Junction City, Kansas on August 6. The town is near Fort Riley.

Thomas enlisted in the Army from Brandon, Florida in 2019 and was assigned to the 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade.