Two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright crashed today near Healy, Alaska, according to the 11th Airborne Division.

According to a tweet from the 11th Airborne account, the two helicopters are with the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment and were returning from a training flight.

First responders are on scene, according to information posted to Twitter. When reached by Army Times, 11th Airborne spokesman John Pennell said he had no further details at this time.

At this time, there is no information about what may have caused the crash, or whether there are any casualties.

This is the second serious Apache crash in Alaska this year. In February, two soldiers were injured when a military helicopter was involved in a rollover accident in Talkeetna. The crash occurred when the helicopter was taking off. Those soldiers were treated and released from the hospital.

It is the second crash this year involving two Army aircraft. Nine soldiers were killed when two Black Hawks crashed near Fort Campbell, Kentucky, in March. According to a preliminary report released earlier this month, the two helicopters collided mid-air before going down. Investigators are still continuing their inquiry into that crash.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they are made available.

