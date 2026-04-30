Effective immediately, sailors within the fleet — and those specifically stationed in the National Capital Region — are now granted greater flexibility when it comes to daily workwear, according to an April 26 NAVADMIN message.

The update means that for sailors E-7 and above, the wear of the Service Dress Blues jacket or Eisenhower jacket in office buildings or workspaces is optional throughout the fleet.

According to the memo, this update allows for the “walking within the confines of a building without the [Service Dress Blues] Jacket or Eisenhower jacket covering the white shirt and tie.”

The black garrison cap is now authorized as an “acceptable substitute” for the combination cover to accompany either the SDB coat or the Eisenhower jacket.

The memo notes that these changes to fleet dressing will allow individuals greater flexibility when working in an office setting while suited and booted in SDB dress.

Additionally, effective May 4, in addition to SDBs, NWU Type III dress — and all of its 12 pockets — will be authorized for wear in the Pentagon.

“This change is being made to ensure the Navy is aligned with the uniforms being worn in the Pentagon by other members of the Joint Force and in an effort to continue to instill a warrior ethos in our Sailors,” reads the notice, authorized by acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao.

While NWU Type III remains the authorized wear for commuting, both in privately and government owned vehicles and for public transportation, wear is “also authorized in office environments at headquarters staffs within the NCR unless otherwise directed,” per the memo.

Those opting to wear the NWU Type III uniform must ensure that it is in good, serviceable condition. Uniforms exhibiting “tears, excessive fading, or visible damage” are not authorized for wear.

Flight suites are not included in this NWU Type III update and remain only authorized in the North Capital Region if personnel are on flight duty status for that day.

Those assigned to Joint, Office of the Department of Defense and other non-Navy departments, however, are beholden to their respective leadership’s policies, according to the notice.

Service dress uniforms remain required for duty outside the Pentagon, including Capitol Hill engagements, meetings and conferences.

Claire Barrett is an editor and military history correspondent for Military Times. She is also a World War II researcher with an unparalleled affinity for Sir Winston Churchill and Michigan football.