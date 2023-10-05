On Monday, two soldiers died in a tactical vehicle accident near the Yukon Training Area in Alaska. The Army has now identified them as Spc. Jeremy Evans and Spc. Brian Snowden.

The pair enlisted in July 2020 and trained at Fort Moore, Georgia, before being stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, according to a service press release published Wednesday. Evans, 23, and Snowden, 22, died when their Light Medium Tactical Vehicle flipped over on a dirt road outside the town of Salcha. Twelve other soldiers were also injured in the accident.

Evans hailed from Knoxville, Tennessee. He arrived in Alaska in January 2021. Seven months later, he married his high school sweetheart, according to public social media postings. He played sousaphone for the Gibbs High School marching band before trading in his sky blue jacket for an Army service uniform.

Snowden arrived at Fort Wainwright two months after Evans. The Lonedell, Missouri, native graduated from Grandview R-2 High School in 2020, according to a Facebook post from the school district.

Both soldiers served in the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division.

“This is an incredible loss for all of us across the division,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, the 11th Airborne’s commanding general. “While we’re always challenged by the environment, we’re Arctic Angels, we overcome these challenges and accomplish our mission by being a team, and teams take care of one another, especially in times like these.”

Eight of the 12 injured have been released from hospital on Monday, Army officials said in a statement. Four remain in care but are in stable condition.

