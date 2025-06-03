The Army has met its fiscal 2025 recruiting goal four months early, signing 61,000 contracts for new active duty soldiers, officials announced Tuesday.

“This achievement represents a significant turning point for the Army and indicates a renewed sense of patriotism and purpose among America’s youth,” the Army said in a release.

The goal was 10% higher than the 55,000 recruits the Army sought last year. Average contracts per day exceeded last year’s levels by as much as 56% during the same period, according to the release.

“I’m incredibly proud of our U.S. Army recruiters and drill sergeants,” said Army Secretary Dan Driscoll. “Their colossal efforts and dedication to duty helped the U.S. Army accomplish our FY25 annual recruiting goal a full four months ahead of schedule.”

Last year marked the first time the Army had reached its recruiting goals in two years.

In 2022, the Army added 44,901 new soldiers to the active Army, reaching about three-fourths of its goal of 60,000 recruits, according to Army data. In 2023, the service recruited 54,000 soldiers, falling 11,000 short of its “stretch goal” of 65,000 recruits.

However, in 2024, the Army exceeded its goal by 11,000 recruits, who were placed in the service’s delayed entry program for this fiscal year.

The service has reached its retention goals for seven years straight.

“I want to thank the commander in chief, President Trump, and Secretary of Defense Hegseth for their decisive leadership and support in equipping, training and supporting these future Soldiers as they face a world of global uncertainty and complex threats,” Driscoll added. “Putting soldiers first is having a tangible impact and shows that young people across our country want to be part of the most lethal land fighting force the world has ever seen.”

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.