Four soldiers are accused of sexually assaulting a victim in a barracks building at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, the Army confirmed.

Pvt. 2nd Class Deron J. Gordon, Pfc. Kallon Curiel, Cpl. Pedro Angel Ruiz and Spc. Jadon Bosarge are accused of assaulting the victim on Oct. 27, 2024, said Michelle McCaskill, spokeswoman for the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, in an email statement Thursday.

Gordon, who faces a general court-martial on two counts of sexual misconduct, 12 counts of rape and one count each of conspiracy and obstruction of justice, pleaded guilty on Aug. 5, according to the Army trial docket. His arraignment and trial are scheduled for Sept. 3.

Curiel, who has been charged with sexual assault and conspiracy to commit sexual assault, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 22, according to the Army trial docket.

A preliminary hearing for Ruiz, who faces a general court-martial for sexual assault, conspiracy and obstruction of justice, is scheduled for Sept. 26, according to the Army trial docket. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Bosarge has been charged with sexual assault and conspiracy to commit sexual assault, according to McCaskill. Information wasn’t immediately available regarding a preliminary hearing for Bosarge.

The Army has not released details about the victim’s identity.

