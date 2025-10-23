Soldiers due to leave the Army will now see their tours of service extended for 45 days because of the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

“Soldiers scheduled to transition out of the Army with separation dates during the government shutdown will be extended by 45 days to ensure proper transition,” Army spokesman Maj. Travis Shaw told Military Times in a statement Wednesday.

He pointed to the Antideficency Act, which bars federal agencies from obligating or spending federal funds in advance or in excess of an appropriation and from accepting voluntary services.

That law, he said, “disables the military from any transactions that potentially obligate funds during a government shutdown.”

The shutdown is leaving soldiers unable to complete necessary procedures prior to leaving the service because of a shortage of administrative personnel. Therefore, he said, to avoid obligating funds, the Army will retain soldiers due to depart to avoid widespread disruptions caused by the staffing shortage.

“Failure to extend personnel may result in losing access to base, housing, benefits, pay, reimbursement for travel, and household goods shipment,” Shaw said. “As an Army priority, the extension is for the Soldiers and their families’ health and welfare.”

The extensions first came to light through images shared on social media, where the situation drew comparisons to the “stop loss” involuntary retentions after 9/11.

A key difference between then and now, though, is that the retentions after 9/11 were due to a national emergency rather than to avoid administrative issues because of a shutdown.

Zita Ballinger Fletcher previously served as editor of Military History Quarterly and Vietnam magazines and as the historian of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. She holds an M.A. with distinction in military history.