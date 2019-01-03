MOSCOW — The defense lawyer for a former U.S. Marine who was detained in Russia for alleged spying said Thursday that he is trying to get the American released from the Moscow prison where he has coped well with being in custody.

The Russian Federal Security Service, or FSB, has said Michigan resident Paul Whelan, a 48-year-old corporate security director from the Detroit area, was arrested Friday on espionage charges. The security service has not given details of the case.

State news agency Tass and private agency Interfax reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources, that Whelan has been indicted on the charges. In Russia, a spying conviction carries a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.

Defense lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told The Associated Press he applied for Whelan to be released on bail that would be set at an amount determined later. The court would have 15 days after Russia's winter holidays end Jan. 9 to make the decision, he said.

Zherebenkov said he visited Whelan on Wednesday and found him in a “very hopeful” mood. U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. met with Whelan at Lefortovo Prison the same day.

The ambassador said Washington complained to the Russian government about the length of time it took to grant consular access to Whelan after his arrest.