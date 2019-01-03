Some unprecedented moments happened at the recruit depot aboard Parris Island, South Carolina, in 2018.

Platoon 4040, Papa Company, became the first unit to be issued the new female dress blue coat, which features a mandarin collar.

And November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, was the first to march in boot camp graduation sporting the new coat.

Now that the new female dress blue coat is available, Marines have until Sept. 30, 2022, to get the new uniform. Then it becomes mandatory.

As of right now, female Marines have the option of wearing the old school dress blue uniform, which features a necktab, or wearing the new coat, which resembles the male dress blues.