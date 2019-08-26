A Moscow court has ruled to keep an American man and Marine veteran suspected of spying in prison for two more months.

The court ruled on Friday to keep Paul Whelan behind bars at least until late October.

Whelan, who is reportedly kept in cramped conditions at a Moscow detention facility, felt unwell, and the court called an ambulance. Paramedics, however, said he doesn’t require hospitalization. The U.S. Embassy last month said Whelan’s condition has worsened.

Whelan, who also holds British, Irish and Canadian citizenship, was arrested in a hotel room in Moscow in December last year and charged with espionage, which carries up to 20 years in prison. He has publicly complained of poor prison conditions and has said his life is in danger.

Paul Whelan served in the Marine reserves for nearly 14 years as an administrative clerk and received a bad conduct discharge for several charges related to larceny following a conviction at a special court-martial on Jan. 14, 2008, Marine Corps Times previously reported.

Whelan attained the rank of staff sergeant in 2004, and was separated from the Corps on Dec. 2, 2008, at the rank of private. He had joined May 10, 1994, and had deployed twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He served as an 0151, administrative clerk, 0149, administrative chief, and his last duty station was Marine Air Control Group 38 Headquarters, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing aboard Miramar, California, according to his service record book.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.