In order to make some extra money to pay bills and help her child, a single-mom and Marine reservist said she created an account that sold sexual videos and photos of herself online.

She said she now has to stop the account because a subscriber took the videos and pictures off her page and started distributing it to Marines in Twentynine Palms, California, during an exercise.

Sgt. Madison Willis with the Marine Corps Forces Reserve said she started selling the pictures and videos to take care of her son.

“I’m a single mom and full time student so I was doing what I could to pay the bills.” Willis said in messages to Marine Corps Times.

“It doesn’t make sense for me to get a night job because I already pay for his school during the day, and then I’d have to pay for night care and which would just be my whole pay check anyway,” she added.

Willis was tipped off by a friend from her old unit — Communication Company, Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Marine Division — Monday evening, that someone had taken videos off her page and was passing them around Camp Wilson, the staging area for many units that conduct exercises at the Marine Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms.

“Bro there’s videos of you being air dropped... entire camp Wilson girl and etc," the friend texted Willis.

Most of the 2nd Marine Division is currently in Twentynine Palms, for one of the largest Marine Corps exercises in a decade.

After she found out about the unauthorized sharing of her pictures and video, Willis took to Twitter to vent her frustration.

The tweets came to the attention of Marine Corps Times early Tuesday morning, and Willis was interviewed through Twitter messages.

Madison Willis Tweet Nov. 11, 2019

Willis said she only showed her face in one of the videos, but knew that her tattoos and the nature of posting videos online meant there was always a possibility people would find out what she was doing to make money. But she did not think the videos would ever be shared so freely among her old unit.

“I knew the risk of doing something like this but never expected it to be air dropped to an entire exercise,” she said.

When Willis found out the photos were being shared, she said she moved to close her account with OnlyFans.com, an England-based website that advertises itself as a “subscription site that enables content creators to monetise their influence" on their Twitter account.

The site allows members to charge a monthly subscription fee that provides access to all the content they push, and is often used to share adult content.

But, she said, because there were active subscribers on her page, she could only delete content or the account if she gave them a full refund.

OnlyFans.com has not yet responded to Marine Corps Times’ multiple attempts to contact them about how the service handles stolen content.

Willis added she was hesitant to go to the Marine Corps with the complaint because she is still pursuing a career in the reserves and did not know if her page could jeopardize her future.

Representatives from the Marine Forces Reserve have not responded to inquiries from Marine Corps Times as to whether her page violated any orders or policies.

But a representative of the Marine Corps said that by distributing the content for free, without Willis’ consent, the active-duty Marines may be violating a Marine Corps order against wrongful distribution or broadcasting of intimate images, and the incident may trigger a command investigation.

The Marine Corps’ has taken a harsh stance against sharing intimate pictures or videos without the owners consent since the Marines United scandal broke in 2017.

Marines United was a secretive Facebook page that had nearly 30,000 members that shared pictures and videos of female service members and civilians.

When the site was first reported by The Warhorse, the Marine Corps was forced to face the level of sexual harassment within the Corps, leading to a massive investigation into the scores of Marines allegedly associated with the Facebook page.

Willis compared the stealing and sharing of her photos and videos to the Marine United scandal.

“Broadcasting intimate images has been a shamefully huge issue in the Marine Corps over the last few years,” Willis said in an email to Marine Corps Times. “Since the MU scandal and Marines signing the page 11, you would think they would learn, but they haven’t and this MUST be something that is no longer tolerated in The Corps.”

For now, Willis said she has stopped posting new content to the account and is planning on ending it as soon she can, giving up one of her major sources of income because of the leak.