National Museum of the Marine Corps will close temporarily due to COVID-19 spike

Athletes and spectators watch a video message from President Obama at the opening ceremony for the 2015 Warrior Games at National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., on Friday, June 19, 2015. (Mike Morones/Military Times)

The National Museum of the Marine Corps will temporarily shut its doors starting Monday, as COVID-19 spikes around the nation.

The museum located just outside of Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, is a public-private partnership between the Marine Corps and the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.

“Recent increases in COVID-19 cases, both regionally and nationally, drove the closure decision,” a press release about the closure said.

Over 11 million people around the nation have tested positive for the potentially deadly virus this year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Virginia alone, more than 14,000 people tested positive for the virus in the past seven days, according to a CDC report on Friday.

On Thursday the CDC warned Americans against travelling to celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday in the wake of the of the national COVID-19 spike.

The Museum will remain open until Monday for those following its COVID-19 protocols, which includes mandatory mask wearing for visitors over 6-years-old.

After Monday’s closure, the grounds of the museum, including the Semper Fidelis Memorial Park and the playground, will remain open, according to the press release.

Representatives of the museum have not indicated when the museum might open back up.

