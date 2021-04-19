North Carolina Marine released from hospital after barracks shooting incident

A Marine injured in a barracks shooting incident aboard Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, has been released from the hospital, according to a Marine Corps spokesman.

“The injured Marine has since been released from the hospital and appropriate medical authorities deemed the individual to be completely stable,” 1st Lt. Daniel Linfante told Marine Corps Times on Monday.

The Marine, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, was injured Thursday while in the barracks, Marine Corps Times previously reported.

When asked for further comment or if anyone has been taken into custody Linfante said, “Given the status of the investigation, it would be inappropriate for me to comment any further at this time.”

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service has launched an investigation into the incident, but declined to comment on its progress as of Monday morning.

“Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations,” Jeff Houston, a spokesman for NCIS, told Marine Corps Times in an email.

The Marine’s unit had just returned from a rotational deployment to Norway for training alongside the Norwegian military.

Linfante did not say whether or not the Marine was conducting a post-deployment quarantine at the time of the incident.