The Marine Corps will shift to a new AI-enabled reporting platform next month, replacing its manual process for Situational Reports, or SITREPs, and after-action reviews with a system designed to provide commanders with near real-time operational updates.

Beginning July 7, all Marine units must use the Operational Data Integration Nexus, or ODIN, to report operations, activities and investments, according to a Marine administrative message.

ODIN operates within the Maven Smart System, or MSS, the Pentagon’s flagship artificial intelligence and data platform designed to aggregate, analyze and visualize operational information.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Maven assists officials with analyzing large and oftentimes complex data sets.

“In practical terms, this means that the use of MSS can speed up targeting decisions without sacrificing analytical rigor or judgment quality,” the organization reported.

Lt. Gen. Jay Bargeron, deputy commandant for plans, policies and operations at Marine headquarters, described ODIN as “more than a reporting tool,” saying it is designed to reduce administrative burden.

“By automating the flow of data from the tactical edge to strategic decision makers, we are equipping our Marines with the near real-time information required to outpace our adversaries and fight effectively in a distributed environment,” Bargeron said.

Marine officials said units currently rely on a document-based process in which SITREPs are manually created, compiled and shared across commands. The service said the process consumes valuable time and slows decision-making.

Using ODIN, Marines will enter structured data points instead of narrative text reports. The system’s AI tools will automatically aggregate information into a centralized dashboard, providing commanders with a continuously updated view of operations.

Marine officials said the system will also improve data sharing across units by pulling information into shared databases accessible throughout the force. The service said that change should reduce administrative workload while aligning reporting with Joint Staff data requirements.

Last August, the service finalized its partnership with Palantir Technologies for Maven, roughly a year after the Defense Department awarded the company contracts totaling more than $1 billion to expand the platform across the military.

In March, the Army began integrating Maven into command-and-control training and education.

The service directed its Command and General Staff College to incorporate Maven into its core curriculum for field-grade officers. It also developed additional in-person and virtual training courses for professional development.

According to the message, Marine units will receive access instructions before ODIN goes live. Commanders are also required to activate MSS licenses and ensure key personnel do the same before the transition.

Daniel Terrill is a contributor to Military Times. He’s been reporting on military issues, the gun industry, and the outdoors for nearly two decades. Although writing is his passion, he’s been a Marine, police officer, and, perhaps the most dangerous job of his career, a substitute teacher.