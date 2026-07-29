The U.S. Marine Corps is offering early separation to enlisted Marines in two dozen military occupational specialties as part of a force-shaping effort tied to budget constraints.

According to the July 1 policy message, the service announced the Voluntary Enlisted Early Release Program as “a deliberate force-shaping initiative” that allows eligible Marines to apply for separation before the end of the fiscal year.

Yvonne Carlock, a spokeswoman for the service’s Manpower and Reserve Affairs, told USNI News that the program was “designed to balance the Marine Corps’ end strength and ensure long-term fiscal health and operational readiness.”

The program allows certain enlisted Marines to leave active duty early if they meet eligibility requirements. According to the message, eligible Marines must serve in one of 24 military occupational specialties and have an end-of-active-service date on or before Sept. 30, 2026.

The eligible fields range from infantry jobs and amphibious vehicle crews to Marine Corps band members and other specialties.

The move comes despite the Marine Corps meeting both its recruiting and retention goals ahead of schedule last year. Earlier this year, the service also offered reenlistment bonuses of up to $50,000 for select enlisted jobs.

The early-release program appears aimed at reshaping specific career fields rather than reducing the force broadly. The Marine Corps has not publicly identified how many Marines it expects to separate through the program or explained why the 24 military occupational specialties were selected.

A review of Marine Administrative Messages shows the Marine Corps has announced at least four voluntary separation programs since 2020.

In 2025, the service offered two early separation programs for enlisted Marines but did not specify which military occupational specialties were eligible.

In 2021, the Marine Corps allowed enlisted Marines and officers serving on tank crews to apply for voluntary separation as the service moved away from its tank battalions.