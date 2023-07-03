Editor’s Note: This article was published as part of a content-sharing agreement between Army Times and The Fayetteville Observer.

Adult mentors for the Gold Star children of post-9/11 fallen service members are being sought in Fayetteville by a national nonprofit.

The mentorship program is offered through Tuesday’s Children, an organization that provides support and services for families impacted by terrorism, military conflict and mass violence since 2001, according to a news release.

“Children are waiting across the country, including two children in Fayetteville, NC, to be paired with an engaged supporter,” the news release stated.

The Military Initiative Mentoring Program was created based on the long-term healing model, said Sara Wingerath-Schlanger, senior program director.

“We make matches based on common interests, personality traits and within a reasonable geographic distance,” she said.

According to the news release, the “custom-designed program fills the gaps in services offered to families of the fallen with children 6 to 18 years old.

Mentors “offer advice, share life experiences, help a young person navigate challenges and have fun,” the news release stated.

Adults ages 21 and older are eligible to volunteer with Tuesday’s Children’s Mentoring Program.

Screening includes a background check and other vital child safety precautions, the news release stated.

Those expressing interest must commit to being actively engaged with the child a few hours a month for a year or longer.

To register to volunteer, visit tuesdayschildren.org/our-programs/youth-mentoring/.