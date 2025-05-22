The Navy this month undertook two groundbreaking weapons systems tests, which were followed by an announcement for a planned Future Unmanned Surface Vessel Industry Day in June to “to accelerate the development and procurement of future USVs.”

The Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs on May 2 conducted the first sea-based cold-gas launch approach of its Conventional Prompt Strike, or CPS, hypersonic missile.

Unlike in hot launch methods, in which the projectile motor ignites in the launch silo before flying towards its target, the cold-gas technique sees the missile launch first before the first stage of ignition.

This method, according to the Navy, will become the standard for launching hypersonic missiles from ships at sea.

“The cold-gas approach allows the Navy to eject the missile from the platform and achieve a safe distance above the ship prior to first stage ignition,” said Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe, director of Strategic Systems Programs.

The test of the CPS missile was followed by the first-ever launch of a Solid Fuel Integral Rocket Ramjet (SFIRR) from an unmanned aerial vehicle operated by the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division.

The unmanned vehicle launch test also tested live firing control on a BQM-34 target vehicle, demonstrating maneuverability, control and long-range accuracy.

“This successful integration validates key aspects of our design and moves us closer to delivering an advanced propulsion system that will provide warfighters with greater range and speed,” said Abbey Horning, product director of NAWCWD’s Advanced Concepts, Prototyping and Experimentation office, in a release. “We’re not just revisiting an old idea; we’re refining and modernizing it to fit today’s mission,”

With the Navy seeking to strengthen its existing fleet with the inclusion of unmanned vessels, it is scheduled to host an industry day in Washington on June 17 for the Future Unmanned Surface Vessel Program.

The craft showcased will be “an open ocean, 25+ knot, high endurance, non-exquisite, autonomous vessel,” which will also be “built to commercial standards,” according to a special notice.

Zita Ballinger Fletcher previously served as editor of Military History Quarterly and Vietnam magazines and as the historian of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. She holds an M.A. with distinction in military history.