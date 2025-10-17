The U.S. Army is working to provide soldiers with new technology that can transform air into potable drinking water.

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center and AirJoule Technologies Corporation announced a partnership Oct. 7 that will see new systems developed to provide soldiers with clean water in deprived environments.

The three-year cooperative research and development agreement will build upon existing nanogrid technology fielded by the Army and AirJoule’s moisture extraction system to create new resources for soldiers.

“AirJoule can operate in a wide range of environments, particularly when surface water and ground water sources are unavailable or contaminated,” Matt Jore, AirJoule Technologies chief executive officer, said in a news release. “We believe this collaboration will help secure a reliable source of pure water for our troops, and we’re excited to work with ERDC on this research initiative.”

The AirJoule system is a new twist on de-humidification, extracting moisture from the atmosphere and transforming captured water vapor into clean water with energy efficiency.

The Army’s nanogrid, unveiled in January, is the first of its kind used by the service. It is a small, self-sufficient energy system powered by hydrogen fuel that can operate noiselessly and independently from electric grid power. Combining it with AirJoule’s technology could enable soldiers to have a constant and reliable source of clean water while on the move in hazardous and undeveloped areas.

An off-the-grid system capable of transforming air moisture into water would potentially eliminate a multitude of logistical hurdles for troops in the field.

Access to clean water has been an essential for successful field operations throughout history, and lack of it can cause catastrophes. The crusaders lost the Battle of Hattin to Saladin in 1187 largely due to a water supply crisis.

Centuries later, during World War II, Merrill’s Marauders were plagued by dehydration and disease from contaminated water sources while conducting irregular warfare operations in Burma, with some resorting to chopping bamboo into pieces to alleviate their thirst.

The U.S. Marines at Peleliu suffered from both dehydration and sickness from drinking contaminated water transported in oil drums, or from stagnant puddles amid the gory island battlefield.

Existing water purification technology often requires complex efforts to use effectively. In May, the Missouri Army National Guard’s 935th Aviation Support Battalion (ASB) deployed a water purification team to Trinidad and Tobago in support of a multinational exercise. Although lightweight, their water purifiers relied on existing water sources plus four different filters plus added chlorine to clean.

By contrast, AirJoule’s system, relying only on the atmosphere, can effectively produce water in areas where water is nonexistent.

Its metal organic framework can hold more than half its weight in water vapor. It requires minimal energy to convert vapor into liquid, potentially expanding soldiers’ range of mission capabilities in addition to solving existing problems.

Zita Ballinger Fletcher previously served as editor of Military History Quarterly and Vietnam magazines and as the historian of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. She holds an M.A. with distinction in military history.