Outdoor Christmas decorations aren’t flying at U.S. Air Force base housing in the Florida Panhandle, at least not before Thanksgiving.

The private company that operates a community of homes near Tyndall Air Force Base recently instructed residents to remove their Yuletide decorations and refrain from putting them back up until after Turkey Day.

“All holiday decorations should be reflective in their respective months and not any sooner than 30 days before the given holiday,” the landlord said in the message.

Air Force Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe, a Tyndall spokesman, said Wednesday that the landlord, Balfour Beatty Communities, had set the policy. The operations manager for the company’s Tyndall AFB Homes didn’t respond to an emailed inquiry.

“They are enforcing the community standards outlined in the legally binding lease agreement all residents voluntarily sign,” Davidson-Beebe said in an email. “These guidelines are not part of a broader Air Force policy. Since community standards are set by the privatized housing management company at some installations, standards may vary from base to base.”

The 59-page community handbook for Tyndall AFB Homes explicitly states that winter decorations and lights are only allowed from the week after Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, and that lights can only be lit from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“Do not keep them lit all night or in daylight hours,” the handbook says. “They must be removed no later than the third week of January; they may not remain on the exterior year-round.”

The base located outside Panama City in Florida’s Panhandle is home to the 325th Fighter Wing. The base suffered catastrophic damage in 2018 from Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm. The estimated cost to rebuild the base was $4.7 billion.