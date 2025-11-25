A U.S. Navy sailor assigned to the Pacific Missile Range Facility at Barking Sands died Saturday after attempting to rescue children from high surf at a Kauai beach, authorities said.

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jeffrey Diaz died after first responders pulled him from waters off the military installation along the Hawaiian island’s western shore, the Kauai Police Department said in a release Monday.

On Saturday afternoon, emergency personnel were dispatched to Waiapua‘a Bay near Shenanigans, a restaurant located along the beach at PMRF, after reports of a swimmer in distress, according to the release.

Authorities said Diaz had entered the water to rescue two children who were “struggling in high surf.”

“While the children made it back to shore safely, he encountered trouble in the water,” the Kauai Police Department said.

Ocean Safety Bureau and Barking Sands Fire and Emergency Services Department personnel rescued the 47-year-old from the water and undertook lifesaving efforts, authorities said. He was transported to Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waimea, where he was later pronounced dead.

Diaz reported to PMRF in October, according to the Navy. He previously served on the guided-missile destroyer USS Ross and at Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, among other duty stations.

His awards and decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation and Kosovo Campaign Medal, among others.

Diaz enlisted in the Navy in 1997, according to service records. He promoted to master-at-arms 1st class in 2022.

