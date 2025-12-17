Adm. Daryl Caudle assumed the U.S. Navy’s highest post in August as the service’s 34th chief of naval operations.

Caudle subsequently outlined his priorities as CNO in his “Foundry, Fleet, Fight” initiative, one that, factoring in personnel, platforms and industry, aims to ensure maritime supremacy amid an era of rapidly evolving strategic environments and fierce competition by near-peer nations like China and Russia.

At the core of that relentless push are sailors, who in recent years have grappled with, among various challenges, new missions and readiness shortfalls while simultaneously being tasked with mastering tech developments that stretch human-machine integration far beyond what was once thought possible.

Caudle, who has continually stated that a sailor-first approach anchors his entire suite of decision-making, sat down with Military Times this week to discuss the myriad complexities of today’s naval warfare.

While addressing topics ranging from missions in the U.S. Southern Command area of operations to sailor quality of life and unmanned developments, Caudle expanded upon the principles of the “Foundry, Fleet, Fight” endeavor and what must transpire for the Navy to succeed in 2026 and beyond.

Watch the full interview here.

J.D. Simkins is the executive editor of Military Times and Defense News, and a Marine Corps veteran of the Iraq War. Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.