The U.S. Space Force activated its northern component in a Friday ceremony in an effort to further homeland defense.

Serving under U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Space Forces Northern is tasked with progressing space capabilities that empower “lethality and effectiveness” for homeland defense, according to a Space Force release.

“There is no higher calling than protecting your neighbors, your families, and your homeland from harm,” Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman said at the ceremony, according to the release.

The activation comes less than two weeks after the force’s southern component activation was formalized with the focus on space capabilities across the Western Hemisphere.

The Defense Department has placed a priority on defending the homeland and the nation’s interests across the Western Hemisphere, which includes all of North and South America, as outlined in the 2026 National Defense Strategy released by the Trump administration last month.

Chief Master Sgt. Seth Hogan, command senior enlisted leader of Space Forces Northern, unfurls the Space Forces Northern guidon during the activation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base. (John Ayre/U.S. Space Force)

In a ceremony at its headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Space Forces Northern was recognized as the seventh field service component activation since November 2020, according to the release. Other Space Force service components include Space Forces Indo-Pacific, Central, Space, Europe-Africa, with the subordinate components of Space Forces Korea and Japan.

Service components assist combatant commanders by providing “regionally tailored operational effects” to increase their lethality of forces and sustain freedom to maneuver, among other action items, the Space Force said.

Space Forces Northern will bring capabilities to the mission as technological and numerous threats to the county increase, Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, said at the ceremony.

Guillot highlighted how the capabilities will include enhanced domain awareness, missile warning and tracking, satellite communications and more.

In union with Space Command, Space Forces Northern will develop future space capabilities requirements to assist U.S. Northern Command’s mission, the release says.

The activation ceremony featured the unfurling of the northern component’s guidon, which showcases a bald eagle atop a blue arch with two white rays and the bird’s wings raised toward a white star.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.