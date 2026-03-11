The U.S. Navy seeks better retention among Training and Administration of the Reserve naval flight officers and naval aviators through a fiscal 2026 retention bonus program worth $40,000 per year for a total of $120,000 during the three-year program.

The Training and Administration of the Reserve Aviation Retention Bonus is meant to incentivize TAR naval aviators and naval flight officers with the rank of commander who have screened for “aviation milestone command” to choose to remain on active duty, according to a Navy Administrative message released Monday.

“A vital part of developing a total force strategy and maintaining combat readiness is to provide appropriate incentives to retain skilled personnel for critical Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE) billets,” the memo states.

The memo, released by Vice Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, states the program strives to retain those officers with command experience in “primary warfighting missions” that are essential to the Navy’s future.

The program will utilize follow-on assignments requiring senior aviation leaders to encourage continued service, per the release.

TAR officers are Navy Reserve officers on active duty that are responsible for managing and training the Navy Reserve component.

To be eligible to apply, applicants for the program have to be 13X7 designations, meaning a TAR officer, and have been screened during an aviation commander command screen board as a commanding officer of an operational command, according to the memo.

All contracts will be worth a total of $120,000, which is $40,000 a year, according to the notice. Those enrolled in the program are obligated to serve for three years, including a full completion of a post command commander tour, which can be up to 36 months depending on the assignment, the memo notes.

The NavAdmin states that the minimum obligation for those in the program ends after 22 years of commissioned service, the projected rotation date of the assigned post command commander tour or three years from the contract’s acceptance date, whichever is later.

Applications are open until Aug. 28, according to the memo.

