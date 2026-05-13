HONOLULU — Though they once occupied the fringes of operational conversation, one of the U.S. Army’s most in-demand — and increasingly popular — jobs is now that of the Indo-Pacific air defender.

Speaking at the 2026 Land Forces of the Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Hawaii, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William Parker, commander of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, joked that he remembers, as a young officer, standing outside at a headquarters building adorned with a sign that read, “Will work for food,” a stark contrast in how the AAMDC is perceived today as tensions surge across the Indo-Pacific.

“But now, I’m a cool guy,” Parker added. “We are a very, very much demanded resource globally because of the challenges within the operating environment that we face.”

The 94th AAMDC’s mission includes protecting critical assets and formations within the expansive Indo-Pacific theater from enemy missile, air and drone attacks. The command was reactivated in 2005, roughly seven years after it shuttered.

The command’s mission, Parker discussed, is now especially focused on delivering layered defense at scale across a region that has seen its strategic importance skyrocket as the U.S. military and partner nations continue to contend with emerging security threats from China and North Korea.

Brig. Gen. William Parker, commanding general of the 94th AAMDC, speaks during the LANPAC Symposium in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 12, 2026. (Sgt. Dustin Stark/U.S. Army)

Parker said there has been a consistent sense of urgency over the last 10 to 15 years as the People’s Republic of China speedily develops both its capabilities and capacity.

These contributions to a challenging environment come as the U.S. air and missile defense community is undergoing its largest period of modernization in history, Parker said.

Among those new critical developments is the incorporation of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, or IBCS, a network of command-and-control systems, sensors and interceptors that offers commanders — from any branch or partner nation — a tailored approach to thwart threats ranging from cruise missiles to drones.

“The IBC’s capability really brings us to the concept of any sensor,” Parker said. “They are the most effective shooter ... that allows us to break the paradigm of having to rely solely on Patriot Radar Systems.”

Beyond tech developments, Parker hammered home the importance of continued allied collaboration while staring down and deterring threats out of Beijing.

“We can’t do any of what we do today without allies and partners,” Parker said. “We don’t fight alone, and we haven’t fought alone for a long time. Our partners help us protect our critical assets and critical formations that we have within this theater.”

Days before the launch of LANPAC 2026, the U.S. military wrapped up the 41st iteration of Exercise Balikatan, the largest annual bilateral exercise between U.S. and Philippine militaries.

This year’s 19-day exercise was also joined by Australia, Japan, New Zealand, France and Canada, the latter four of which put troops on the ground for the first time as part of the exercise.

“Balikatan 2026 marked a strategic evolution from a bilateral exercise to a full-scale, multinational mission rehearsal for the defense of the Philippines,” U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said of the event. “That growth reflects the security environment. It reflects the sovereign choices of free nations.”

The surge in partner participation, Parker noted at LANPAC, is a direct reflection of the region’s security importance. And the role of the air defender, he added, is at the heart of it all.

“It’s both an interesting and challenging time,” Parker said. “It’s a great time to be an air defender. If you don’t believe it, just watch the news every night.”

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group. J.D. Simkins is Editor-in-Chief of Military Times and Defense News, and a Marine Corps veteran of the Iraq War.