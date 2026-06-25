The U.S. Marine Corps added a new role called Career Doctor of Philosophy, Technical, to its list of primary military occupational specialties, according to Wednesday’s administrative message.

The new MOS, listed as 8899, creates a dedicated career track for Marine officers who earn their doctorate through the service’s PhD-Technical Program and serve in technical research and innovation roles.

In 2021, the service codified the Doctor of Philosophy career field to bolster its technical expertise by recruiting active-duty Marines officers to enroll in doctoral programs through MOS 8890. Although the track was initially listed as a primary MOS, the service cancelled that order in March 2025.

Nevertheless, lieutenant colonels and colonels who are accepted for the lateral move will be primarily responsible for leading and conducting original technical research programs and advising senior leadership at Marine Corps headquarters about them.

Some of the other duties include:

Collaborating with external research organizations like DARPA, the Office of Naval Research, the Defense Innovation Unit and others.

Advising and supporting senior leadership ahead of congressional testimonies on science, technology and technical issues.

Expanding their technical expertise by publishing collaborative research, peer-reviewed articles, and attending conferences related to their field.

Acting as a liaison to the Naval Postgraduate School to mentor resident master’s degree and PhD students, including junior 8890 Tech PhDs.

Besides completing the 8890 track, Marine officers must obtain a top-secret security clearance and pass an interview with a selection board, which will examine the Marine’s performance as an 8890 and determine if his or her degree aligns with the needs of the service. Once the MOS is assigned, the Marine officer must serve an additional 36 months of service.

With the publication of the message, the service will begin accepting applications for the lateral move immediately. The window to apply will remain open for a total of 60 days. Interviews will begin after the submission window closes.

Daniel Terrill is a contributor to Military Times. He’s been reporting on military issues, the gun industry, and the outdoors for nearly two decades. Although writing is his passion, he’s been a Marine, police officer, and, perhaps the most dangerous job of his career, a substitute teacher.